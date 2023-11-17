Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $678.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.