Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,816 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $488,172,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after buying an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

