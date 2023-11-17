Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,134 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $170.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

