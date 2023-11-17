Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 23,281 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,281 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

