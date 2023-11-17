Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 3,113 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $219.36 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.69. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

