Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,317 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 4.75% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,294,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 454,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 325,865 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 315,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 56,772 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 278,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,117,000.

Shares of PSFF stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

