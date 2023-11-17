Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in KLA were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $545.39 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $550.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

