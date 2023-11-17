Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 3.17% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 573.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 436,695 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 66,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

