Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,393 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $1,522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,182,279 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $439,387,000 after purchasing an additional 113,725 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 933,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $88.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.