Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,370 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

