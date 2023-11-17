Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.08 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 57.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 47,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 15,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.8% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $101,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $111.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

