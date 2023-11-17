Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,563 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sysco were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after buying an additional 1,748,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

