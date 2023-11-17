Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

