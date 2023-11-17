Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 57,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,410 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 64,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

