Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.53 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

