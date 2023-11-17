Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $55.99 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

