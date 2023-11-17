Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 12,053 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $42.22 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.