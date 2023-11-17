Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 13,310 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in HBT Financial were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in HBT Financial by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HBT Financial by 4,313.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in HBT Financial by 72.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Price Performance

HBT stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.81 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HBT Financial

In other HBT Financial news, Director Patrick F. Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $35,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,572.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

HBT Financial Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

