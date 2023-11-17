Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,806 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.41% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
