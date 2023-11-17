Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 6,797 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,640.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.
Shares of GILD opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
