Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $256.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $216.20 and a 12 month high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

