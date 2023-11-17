Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.25% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,218,920,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

