CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.37

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 154650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$133.73 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.17.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

