Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 201,644 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,367,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.11% of Northern Trust worth $323,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

