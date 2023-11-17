Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,926 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of TransDigm Group worth $264,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TDG opened at $986.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $598.00 and a twelve month high of $1,013.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $867.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $854.99.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,583 shares of company stock worth $37,340,540. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

