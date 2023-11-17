Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 789,417 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.81% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $245,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

