Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,853,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 7.89% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $261,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $54.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

