Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,229,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,992 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.95% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $251,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.54 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

