Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of NXP Semiconductors worth $272,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $137,738,000 after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,477 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,554 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $135,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,319 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $200.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.17 and a 200 day moving average of $194.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

