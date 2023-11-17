Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,716,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,186 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $258,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 67.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 510,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 205,008 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 440.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.74 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Truist Financial raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.