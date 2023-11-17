Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $261.44 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,452 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $261,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 300,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,934,000 after purchasing an additional 227,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $122.62 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.