Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $279.76 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $279,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,268,800,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $129.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.99 and its 200-day moving average is $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

