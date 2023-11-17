Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $280.48 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of General Dynamics worth $280,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

GD opened at $245.34 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.34 and a 200-day moving average of $221.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

