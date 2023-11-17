Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $342.04 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,089 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of HCA Healthcare worth $342,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $240.42 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.86 and its 200 day moving average is $266.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

