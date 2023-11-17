Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,132,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 24,599 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of DexCom worth $274,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,752 shares of company stock valued at $850,297 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $104.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.97. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

