Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Humana worth $353,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.33.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $512.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.16. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $558.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

