Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 38,351 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Capital One Financial worth $268,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,095,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after acquiring an additional 78,994 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,838,000 after acquiring an additional 50,406 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,608,745. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.30. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

