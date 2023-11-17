Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Roper Technologies worth $278,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $525.10 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $528.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $495.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.