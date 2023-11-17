Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,760 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $327,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 255,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,065,000 after acquiring an additional 86,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $971.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $931.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $934.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

