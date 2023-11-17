Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,994 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,685,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Johnson Controls International worth $251,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,394,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,323,000 after purchasing an additional 729,986 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 309,996 shares of company stock valued at $16,936,115 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

