Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Charter Communications worth $265,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $412.85 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $429.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.76. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.