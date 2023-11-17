Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Acquires 1,524 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises 2.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 23.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.2% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 788,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 76.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.85 and a 200-day moving average of $188.49.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

