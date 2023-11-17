Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up 1.2% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

