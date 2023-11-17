Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 3.7% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

