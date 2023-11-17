Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Makes New $655,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.82 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average is $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

