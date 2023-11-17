Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.8% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $306.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.05 and a 200-day moving average of $306.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

