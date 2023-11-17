Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $221.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $215.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.50.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 656,788 shares of company stock worth $137,822,381. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

