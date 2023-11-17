Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 69 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

