Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $30.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

