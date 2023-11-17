Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 160 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.94.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

